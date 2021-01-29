DH Latest NewsRajasthanLatest News

4 dead, several hospitalised due to consumption of poisonous liquor

Jan 29, 2021, 06:58 pm IST

In a tragic incident, at least four people were died and many others were hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor. The tragedy took place at Saran Ka Kheda village in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan. Five people, who are in critical condition, have been hospitalised at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital at the district headquarters.

“We’ve seized nearby govt liquor shops and taken samples to determine cause of death,” said Vikas K Sharma, Circle Inspector, Excise Department.

The deceased were identified as Hazari Bairwa, Sardar Bhat and Daleel Singh, including the woman Saturi.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suspended twelve police personnel and workers from the excise department. Chief Minister has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for kin of deceased, and Rs 50,000 compensation for those under treatment.

 

On January 13 this month, spurious liquor claimed lives of eight people while many others turned blind after the consumption.

Tags
Jan 29, 2021, 06:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button