A country to stop issuing manual visas

A country has decided to stop issuing manual visas. Pakistan has announced this. Pakistan has decided to stop issuing manual visas from February 1. Pakistan government has urged to all all non-resident Pakistanis and other passengers travelling to the country to apply online for electronic or e-visas.

“In compliance with the instructions of the government of Pakistan for complete implementation of E-visa regime, Embassy of Pakistan and its consulates across the United States will stop the issuance of manual visa from Feb 1, 2021. Visa applicants are, therefore, advised to submit their applications online at http://visa.nadra.gov.pk/,” said a notification issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington