Attempted poisoning” via a letter; Tunisian president’s aide falls ill.

The office of Tunisian President Kais Saied stated that he had been the victim of an “attempted poisoning” via a letter addressed to him and opened by an aide who fell ill.

The announcement authenticated reports going rounds for more than a day that someone had tried to poison the president. The statement said a letter received Monday from an “unknown sender” addressed to Saied went to the desk of his top aide, Nadia Akacha. “On opening it, she found no written document, but her health quickly deteriorated,” the statement said. “She suddenly felt weak, nearly lost her vision, and got a migraine headache.” Officials stated.

The aide was admitted to Tunisia’s military hospital and the letter sent for examination by a special service of the Interior Ministry, the statement said. The spokesman for the Tunis prosecutor’s office, Mohsen Dali, said a special force was investigating the case.