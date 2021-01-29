Britain closes world’s busiest Dubai-London international route….

London: Britain has temporarily closed the world’s busiest Dubai-London international route. Britain’s decision to ban direct flights from the UAE will take effect today. Thousands of people will be affected by the travel ban. The British government has announced that it will launch more chartered flights from London.

The UK said the travel ban was prompted by fears that a new strain of the vaccine-resistant corona virus, found in South Africa, could spread. The government also suggested that British nationals residing in the UAE use indirect routes to reach home.