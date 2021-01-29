Country with strong fight against Covid, huge increase in cure rate…

New Delhi: As the fight against Covid intensifies in the country, India has become one of the leading countries in the world in terms of cure rate. The cure rate in the country has reached 97%. This brings the total number of cases to 1,03,73,606.

In the last 24 hours, 14,301 new cases have been reported in the country. The number of people currently receiving treatment in the country has come down to 1.75 lakh (1,73,740). Only 1.62% of the total cases are currently under treatment.

About 80% of those treated are in the five states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. As of 7.30 am on January 28, more than 23.5 lakh (23,55,979) beneficiaries had been vaccinated across the country. In the last 24 hours, 3,26,499 people received the vaccine in 6,102 sessions. So far 42,674 sessions have been successfully completed.