Covid-19 Updates: 267 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 267 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 89 were recorded in Riyadh, 70 in the Eastern Province, 49 in Makkah, 12 in Asir, 6 in Madinah, 5 in Najran, and 3 in Jazan.

Thus the overall infection tally in Saudi Arabia has surged to 367,543. 253 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries mounted to 359,006. 2 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 6368.

The recovery rate is at 98% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 2%.