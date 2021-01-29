Covid-19 vaccination for frontline workers from the first week of February….

New Delhi: The Center has directed the states to provide immunizations to Covid Front activists from the first week of February. The Union Ministry of Health said in a letter to the states that the distribution of vaccine to health workers should be continued along with this.

Currently, 61 lakh people have been added to the Cowin portal. The ministry also said that the vaccination of frontline workers and health workers should be carried out together from the first week of February.

The first phase of vaccination started on January 16. As of Friday, 29,28,053 people had been vaccinated in the country. In the first phase, the vaccine will be distributed to health workers and frontline workers involved in Covid prevention activities.