Covid19 vaccine; Majority of Pakistanis reject the jab..

Almost half of Pakistanis do not want to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a new study that came out as authorities declared a roll-out plan from next week. In the Gallup Pakistan survey, 49 percent of respondents stated they would opt out of the vaccine, as they regarded the coronavirus threat to be overstated.

Gallup revealed the result of the survey on Thursday as the government published that nearly half a million health workers would start receiving the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine from next week.

The Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has also approved the vaccine by European manufacturer AstraZeneca and the Russian product Sputnik V. Only 38 percent of Pakistanis surveyed told they would take the vaccine.

The survey reveals similar doubts that have blocked the country’s fight against polio, which has been eradicated out from the rest of the world but is still prevalent in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan. More than half a million people have been infected by the pandemic in Pakistan so far, with around 11, 000 deaths.