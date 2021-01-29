Four people killed in fire at hospital treating Covid-19 patients

Four people lost their lives in a fire that took place at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients. More than 100 people were evacuated from the Matei Bals hospital in European country, Romania. The fire took place at a hospital in Bucharest, the capital city of Romania on on Friday.

The fire broke out at around 0300 GMT in one of the buildings of the hospital. The fire has been extinguished. The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Matei Bals is one of the largest and most used COVID-19 hospitals in the country.

This is the second fire accident at a hospital in the country in the last three months. Earlier at least 12 people were killed in a fire that occurred in an intensive-care unit in the northeastern town of Piatra Neamt.