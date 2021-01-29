French minister warns of the rapid spread of virus mutations.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran warned the public that variant of the coronavirus was spreading rapidly on Thursday, as the country weighs introducing further measures to contain the pandemic. France reported more than 20,000 new cases of the virus every day. The new strains of the virus were spreading rapidly, at a daily rate of some 2,000 cases, with the variant starting in Britain happening most frequently. The stress on the health-care system is increasing, as is the pressure on hospitals

While France’s evening curfew, which begins at 6 pm, is largely effective, it is failing to check the virus’ spread, the health minister said. The authorities hope the country’s vaccine campaign will become a source of hope, though the presence of the higher transmissible strains of the virus is a matter for worry.

In the prevailing scenario, the authorities hinted at the possibility that a third strict lockdown could be introduced.