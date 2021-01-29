Fuel prices for the month of February announced

The fuel prices for the month of February has been announced in UAE. The national oil company Adnoc has announced the revised price for fuels for the month of February. The petrol prices remained firm while the price of diesel was marginally increased.

This is the 11th consecutive month that petrol prices have stayed unchanged despite an increase in oil prices.

According to an announcement by the UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee on Friday, Super 98 petrol will cost 1.91 per litre; Special 95 petrol, 1.80 per litre; and E-Plus, 1.72 a litre. However, diesel will cost 2.01 a litre compared to Dh2.06 in January.