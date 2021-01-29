Golden opportunity to get LPG cylinders for free; Here’s what to do to get the offer….

New Delhi: A golden opportunity to get free LPG cylinders. Paytm has come up with a great cash back offer. According to the new offer, when you book LPG cylinders through Paytm, you get a cash back offer of up to Rs 700. This means that the LPG gas cylinder is fully free. This is because the price of a cylinder after subsidy is Rs 700-750.

Booking of LPG cylinders should be done through Paytm. You will receive a promo code when booking this way. This promo code can be claimed when booking LPG cylinders from companies like HP, Indane and Bharat Gas. You will receive a refund in your Paytm wallet within 24 hours after booking the gas by including the promo code.