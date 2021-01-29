Indications that there is a second wave of Covid in Qatar, the country to take further restrictions….

Doha: The second wave of Covid is expected in Qatar. Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health says rising number of Covid patients is a sign of Covid’s second wave. There has been a huge increase in the number of Covid cases in the country in the last few days. Dr. Abdullatif Al-Khal, Chairman of the Strategic Group and Head of the Epidemiology Unit at the Hamad Medical Corporation, said:

“There has been a huge increase in the number of Covid patients being admitted to hospitals and those admitted to the ICU since mid- December. But the current increase is seen as the first sign of a second wave in Qatar. So before the second wave reaches its peak, people need to take preventive measures to prevent it”.

If the number of Covid positive cases and hospitalizations increases in the same way in the next one or two weeks, additional restrictions may have to be implemented across the country. The country will also have to return to restrictions similar to those of Covid’s first wave, he added.