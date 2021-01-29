Novavax claims its vaccine 89.3% effective in UK trial

Novavax Inc claimed its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% efficient in checking Covid-19 in a trial carried out in the United Kingdom, and was almost as effective in protecting against the more highly infectious variant first discovered in the UK, according to a preliminary analysis.

Novavax said the trial, which registered15,000 people aged 18 to 84, is assumed to be used to apply for administrative review in Britain, the European Union, and other countries. Almost 27% of people in the trial are over 65.

The study took place as the more easily transmissible UK variant was taking rounds, and the introductory analysis suggests the vaccine was 85.6% effective against this variation, the U.S. company declared in a news release. It did not provide the study data, though.