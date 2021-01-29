‘Setback to Mamata Banerjee’: Former minister quit TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Mamata Banerjee faced another major setback as senior leader of party and former minister has quit MLA post and party membership. Rajib Banerjee, a former minister in West Bengal has resigned from TMC on Friday. Earlier in the day, Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post of MLA.

“I do hereby tender my resignation as a Member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associates with immediate effect. I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party” said Banerjee.

“I have resigned as the MLA of the state assembly. I submitted my resignation letter to the speaker. I thank my party supremo Mamata Banerjee for providing me with the opportunity to serve the masses,” Banerjee added.

It is speculated that Banerjee will join BJP during Amit Shah’s visit to the state.