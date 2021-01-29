Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. The domestic benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty – fell for sixth session in a row on Friday ahead of presentation of Union Budget for upcoming financial year.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 46,285.77, down by 588.59 points or 1.26%. NSE Nifty settled trading at 13,634.60 lower by 182.95 points.

Also Read; Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. The top losers in the market were Dr Reddy”s, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, TCS and Bajaj FinServ.