Super Spread Covid, India’s Covaxin reported to be most effective….

New Delhi: Indian company Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine Covaxin has been found to be effective in combating a genetically modified British variant. This is according to a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the report, this is clear from a study conducted in the UK after the administration of Covaxin to people infected with the highly contagious virus. Covaxin was developed jointly by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and the National Institute of Virology. “Covaxin has been shown to be more effective against mutated viruses than other vaccines,” said ICMR Director Dr. Balram Bhargava.

Covishield, a joint venture between Oxford University, AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute in Pune, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin have been approved for distribution in India.