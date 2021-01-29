Toyota becomes the world’s biggest car seller!!!

Data released by the firm on Thursday revealed Japan’s Toyota reclaimed the title of world’s top-selling automaker in 2020. They reclaimed the title by pushing Volkswagen into second place for the first time in five years.

Toyota claimed it had sold 9.53 million vehicles around the world last year, surpassing the 9.3 million sales made by its German rival.

The Japanese titan took the lead in spite of a drop in global sales of more than 10 percent as the auto industry suffered the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota said it had profited from a leap in sales in China, which were up over 10 percent year-on-year, and a better-than-expected performance worldwide in the October-December quarter. The last time Toyota held the top spot was in 2015, with VW edging it out in the following years.