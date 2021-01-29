UAE based airlines suspends flight services

UAE based airline companied had suspended flight services. Dubai based Emirates Airlines and Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways has suspended flight services to England. The flights were suspended temporarily as new strain of muted Covid-19 virus has been detected in England.

Emirates Airlines has suspended its flights to Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester from Friday. Similarly, Etihad also announced suspension of direct flights between Abu Dhabi and UK airports. However, those who have already booked their tickets can travel when the flight service restarts.

Emirates Airlines has also suspended flights to South Africa and Brazil.