Abu Dhabi announces new entry rules for UAE residents

Abu Dhabi has announced new entry rules for UAE residents. The new entry rules were announced on Saturday, January 30 by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee. The new entry rules will come into effect from February 1.

For those taking a COVID-19 PCR test and receiving a negative result, entry into Abu Dhabi emirate is allowed for 48 hours from the receipt of the test results. Following this, those who remain the emirate for four days or more must take another PCR tests on Day 4. Another PCR test must be taken on Day 8 for those who stay in Abu Dhabi for eight days or more. The day of entry is recorded as Day 1.

For those taking a COVID-19 DPI test and receiving a negative result, entry into Abu Dhabi emirate is allowed for 24 hours from the receipt of the test results. These tests cannot be used to enter the emirate consecutive times, and are only valid once for entry. Following this, those who remain the emirate for 48 hours or more must take a PCR tests on Day 3. Another PCR test must be taken on Day 7 for those who stay in Abu Dhabi for eight days or more. The day of entry is recorded as Day 1.

Only volunteers in vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app are exempted form these new rules.