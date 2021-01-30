Covid-19 Updates: 112 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the Covid-19 situation in Qatar. 363 new coronavirus cases along with 112 new recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Thus the total coronavirus cases reported in Qatar surged to 150,984. The total recoveries also mounted to 145,668. The death toll is firm at 248.

At present there 5068 active cases in the country. 63 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours taking the number of people in hospitals to 423. 46 people are in critical conditions and are admitted in ICUs.

10065 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 4002 people are tested for the first time. Till now 138,3668 people were tested in Qatar.