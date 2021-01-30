Covid-19 Updates: 3647 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

3647 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE. 2770 recoveries and 12 new deaths were also reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally in UAE has reached at 300,661. The total recoveries now stand at 272,769. The death toll has mounted to 838. At present there are 27,054 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has also conducted 183,952 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. UAE has administered over 3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.