Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 97.7% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached 97.7% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 270 new coronavirus cases along with 293 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 105 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in the Eastern Province, 40 in Makkah, 16 in Madinah, 9 in Asir, 3 in Najran and 1 in Jazan.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 367,813. The total recoveries now stand at 359,299. The death toll is at 6372. At present there are 2142 active cases in the country. In this 352 are in critical state and are admitted in ICUs.