Four states have registered treason cases against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: A case has been registered against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Karnataka and Haryana. Tharoor has been charged with treason in connection with the violence during the tractor march on Republic Day. The action comes in the wake of an attempt to spread hatred through Twitter.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh had registered similar cases against Tharoor and journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Mrinal Pande. Police said the case has been registered under sections 124A, 153A, 153B, 505 (2), and 120B and the investigation is continuing. The case is based on a complaint by Mahabir Singh from Jharkhand. Mahabir Singh complained that they tweeted wrong things that affected the security of the country.