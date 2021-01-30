Union Home Ministry suspended internet services till Jan 31

The Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended the internet services in Delhi border. The Union Home Ministry has suspended the internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri and other areas in the Delhi border. The internet services will be suspended till 11 pm of January 31. The services were suspended to maintain public safety and averting public emergency.

The internet services were suspended considering the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi and adjoining states.

Delhi: Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of Jan 29 to 11 pm of Jan 31, to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency'. — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Earlier on January 26, the internet services were suspended in Delhi. Internet services were suspended in several areas in Punjab and Haryana as well. Haryana state government suspended mobile internet services in 17 districts till 5 pm.