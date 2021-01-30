DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

Union Home Ministry suspended internet services till Jan 31

Jan 30, 2021, 04:18 pm IST
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 23: An error message for the blocked Wikipedia website page is seen on a computer screen on March 23, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan passed a new law on March 22 extending the reach of the country's radio and TV censor to the internet. The new law will allow RTUK, the states media watchdog, to monitor online broadcasts and block content of social media sites and streaming services including Netflix and YouTube. Turkey already bans many websites including Wikipedia, which has been blocked for more than a year. The move came a day after private media company Dogan Media Company announced it would sell to pro-government conglomerate Demiroren Holding AS. The Dogan news group was the only remaining news outlet not to be under government control, the sale, which includes assets in CNN Turk and Hurriyet Newspaper completes the governments control of the Turkish media. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended the internet services in Delhi border. The Union Home Ministry has suspended the  internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri and other areas in the Delhi border. The internet services will be suspended  till 11 pm of January 31. The services were suspended to maintain public safety and averting public emergency.

The internet services were suspended considering the  ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi and adjoining states.

Earlier on January 26, the internet services were suspended in Delhi. Internet services were suspended in several areas in Punjab and Haryana as well. Haryana state government suspended mobile internet services in 17 districts till 5 pm.

Tags
Jan 30, 2021, 04:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button