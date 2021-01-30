India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall between February 3 and February 5 over Delhi. IMD also predicted that severe cold wave condition may continue in north India for 2-3 days. cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days and a decrease in spatial distribution and intensity thereafter, said IMD in its bulletin.

“Severe cold wave conditions will continue on Sunday as well. Delhi may receive light rainfall between February 3 to February 5 and the cold wave will persist,” said IMD.

Cold wave conditions are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, during the next 2 days. Cold wave conditions are likely to stay over Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours and over Bihar during Jan 31 to Feb 3.