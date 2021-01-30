Jay Shah becomes new President of Asian Cricket Council

Dubai: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has been elected as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Jay Shah will replace Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan Papon as president of the Asian Cricket Council. Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is also the youngest person to become ACC president.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal shared the news on Twitter. “Congratulations @JayShah on taking over as President of Asian Cricket Council. I’m sure ACC will achieve greater heights under your leadership and the cricketers of the entire Asian region will benefit. My best wishes for a successful tenure,” Dhumal wrote.