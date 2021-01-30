Low-intensity earthquake hits Saudi Arabia

A light intensity earthquake has hit Saudi Arabia. This was informed by the Saudi Geological Survey. The earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit northwestern city of Ha’il in Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning at 1.31 am, said Seismic monitoring stations of the National Network for Earthquakes and Volcanoes of the Saudi Geological Survey.

The depth of the earthquake was 7 kilometers from the surface. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 46 kilometers north of Ha’il.

No causality and damage to property were reported due to the earthquake.