Man dies in an explosion after the bomb with which he was ‘trying to kill his son’

A 65-year-old man died after the bomb with which he was attempting to murder his son blasted near him. The occurrence happened on Kashipur Road in North Kolkata at around 3.30 pm on Friday. Doctors informed the aged Sheikh Matlab dead when the father and son were carried to R.G Kar Hospital in a dangerous condition. His son Sheikh Nazir is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition.

According to local sources, 65-year-old Sheikh Matlab used to return home drunk frequently. This constantly prompted disputes in the family. His son Sheikh Nazir works in a warehouse. Neighbors allege that after Sheikh Nazir returned home from his job on Friday afternoon he got into a dispute with his father after he saw him drunk. When the argument intensified, Sheikh Matlab attacked his son with a homemade bomb. Sheikh Nazir tried stopping his father but the bomb dropped on the scene and exploded. The father and son were severely injured in the blast. Locals hurried to the scene when they heard the noise and the father-son duo was taken to a hospital in critical condition and admitted to RG Kar Hospital. Later, the doctors informed Sheikh Matlab dead.

According to police sources, Sheikh Nazir’s fingers were left off due to the bomb blast. He has been moved to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata for better treatment. Cossipore police are examining the incident. Police officials are examining how Sheikh Matlab got a grip on the bomb. Police forces sought the entire slum region to see if there were any more bombs saved there. However, police sources insisted that no more bombs were discovered during the quest operation. However, many years ago, Sheikh Matlab was linked with the criminal world, according to police sources.