Mexico has also requested India’s vaccine… Read more!!!

MEXICO CITY: Mexico, a Latin American country, has demanded India’s vaccine against the Covid. Mexico has decided to import 870,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute, from India. In addition to the vaccine from India, Mexico has also decided to import 8,70,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia.

Mexico and Argentina have entered into agreements with British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to supply the vaccine. Pfizer, an American Covid vaccine, is also distributed in Mexico. President Obrador estimates that 1.5 million doses of the vaccine will reach the country by February 10.

1.8 million doses of the vaccine will soon reach the country through the United Nations. As of Friday, 1,56,579 people had died of the disease in the country.