Russia’s Covid vaccine Sputnik V arrives in India

Hyderabad: Russia’s Corona vaccine Sputnik V is set to launch in the Indian market. The vaccine will be introduced in Emergency Use Authorization mode. This was reported by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. The third phase of the vaccine is currently being tested. The third phase of testing is expected to be completed by February.

After that, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories CEO Deepak Sapra said he would apply to DCGI for an urgent use permit. He added that the vaccine is expected to be available for immediate use by March, as approved by the Drug Controller General of India. Sputnik vaccine doses are not currently available in India. Initially, the vaccine will be distributed in India from Russia.