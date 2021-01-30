Several top Trinamool Congress leaders joined BJP

Giving a big setback to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee, several top leaders of TMC has joined BJP on Saturday.

Five top leaders of the TMC has joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The TMC leaders joined BJP after meeting Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi.

The leaders include, former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Former TMC leaders Mr. Rajib Banerjee, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, Mr. Prabir Ghoshal, Mr. Rathin Chakraborti and Mr. Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla. pic.twitter.com/twXrHXWCbY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2021

