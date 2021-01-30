State government issued ‘unlock guidelines’

A state government in the country has issued new unlock guidelines. Odisha state government has issued the new unlock guidelines. The new guidelines will come into effect from February.

As per the new order, marriages and funeral-related gatherings are allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the ceiling. The state government has allowed anganwadi centres to reopen from February 1, it said. But large gatherings and congregations shall continue to be prohibited.

