The Central Government has again provided financial assistance to the States… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Center has sanctioned Rs 1,751 crore as additional assistance to five states. A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned an additional Rs 1,751.5 crore from the National Disaster Response Force to five states.

Also Read: Golden opportunity to get LPG cylinders for free; Here’s what to do to get the offer….

Additional assistance has been provided to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Assam has been allotted Rs 437.5 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 75.86 crore, Odisha Rs 320.94 crore, Telangana Rs 245.96 crore and Uttar Pradesh Rs 386.06 crore.