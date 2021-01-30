There is nothing stronger than this love; A mother and daughter video goes viral….

The video of a mother removing her cancer-stricken daughter’s hair is now viral on social media.

The video starts with the mother shaving her daughter’s hair. The unexpected move from the mother’s side came as she was shaving half of her daughter’s hair. The elderly mother is shaving her hair in front of her daughter. The video also shows the daughter looking at her mother in amazement. The daughter also asks her mother why she is doing this.

No One Fights Alone: This mother surprises daughter who has cancer by shaving off her own hair in solidarity…. nothing stronger than a mother’s love ???. pic.twitter.com/6UpKU9sbCg — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) January 26, 2021

“Nothing is stronger than mother’s love.” The video has already received over two million views.