Veteran actor dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb passed away on Saturday at his residence in Kolkata. Indrajit Deb died of cardiac arrest. He was aged 73. He was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time.

Indrajit Deb started his acting career by actin in a television serial named ‘Tero Parbon’. He also played an important role in ‘Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni’ and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.

Deb’s wife has passed away a year earlier and the couple did not have children.