Attukal Pongala: Temple Trust with new decision

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the spread of Covid in the state, it has been decided to hold Attukal Pongala only. There will be the only Pongala in the “Pandara adup” near the temple. Devotees can perform Pongala in their homes. The decision was taken at the Attukal temple trust meeting.

It was earlier decided to admit the devotees through online registration but the decision was later changed. Earlier, the government also had given permission to hold Pongala at a fixed distance from the temple compound. Following this, the Attukal Temple Trust initially decided to make it possible for those who book online to offer Pongala at the temple premises. However, the temple trust meeting convened today decided to hold the function only for Pongala.