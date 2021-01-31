Can we use painkillers after taking the Covid-19 vaccine? Know from here

The pain that occurs after receiving the vaccine against Covid is unbearable for many. With this, the question most people are asking is whether they can take painkillers after the vaccine. Many people use painkillers when it comes to pain that is usually unbearable. But health experts say it is not advisable to take such painkillers after receiving the vaccine.

Some painkillers and prophylactic analgesic may reduce the body’s antibody response, which can significantly affect the vaccine’s effectiveness. Side effects of the vaccine usually last only 2-3 days after injection. Mild fever, headache, and chills may occur. This will change in two days. Therefore, doctors are of the opinion that it is better not to take painkillers. Hold on to the pain as much as possible. If this is not possible, doctors say, the best way is to try non-drug alternatives. Only take detailed consultations with your doctor if there is a decrease in the number of tests performed.