GST collection touches all-time high

The GST revenue collection for January 2021 has touched all-time high. This was informed by the Finance Ministry. The GST revenue has touched 1.2 lakh crore rupees in January.

The gross GST revenue collected in January is 100,19, 847 crore rupees of which CGST is21,923 crore rupees, SGST is 290,014 crore rupees, IGST is60,288 crore rupees including 27424 crore rupees collected on import of goods. Cess is 8622crore rupees including 883 crore rupees collected on import of goods. The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of December up to 31st January 2021 is 90 lakhs.

The revenues for the month of January 2021 are 8 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, which in itself was more than 1.1 lakh crore rupees. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 16 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction including import of services are 6 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.