Gulf country introduces airport service fees

A gulf country has decided to introduce airport service fees. Kuwait has decided this. The Minister for Housing Affairs has announced this decision.

An airport service fees of of 3 Kuwaiti dinars for departing passengers and 2 Kuwaiti dinars for arriving passengers will be introduced from June 1, 2021.

The additional costs will be added to the airline ticket as the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) will work in coordination with airline ticketing offices. The Director General of the DGCA, Yousef Al Fouzan, said that the service fees are applied on airlines at international airports by the host country in return for the services provided by these companies.