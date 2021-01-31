Gulf country to impose new Covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country may impose new Covid-19 restrictions. Saudi Arabia has set to introduce new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Saudi Arabian health minister Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah has revealed this to a local daily.

“We have seen a significant and continuous increase in the number of coronavirus cases recently caused by gatherings of all kinds, if the laxity of gatherings continues and preventative measures are not implemented then we will enter the dangers of a second wave”, said Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah. “The lack of commitment will undoubtedly force us to take further precautionary measures to protect society”, added he.

Saudi Arabia has earlier imposed a travel ban till May 17.