Happy Birthday Preity Zinta; The bold and beautiful actress turns 46 today

Preity Zinta is celebrating her 46th birthday today. She was born in Shimla in 1975. While accompanying a friend to an audition, she was spotted by Shekhar Kapur who recommended her for Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. Thus began her journey in the film industry. With that dimpled smile and bubbly persona, Preity Zinta has been ruling hearts right from the beginning of her career. The star was born in an Army family in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Fond of William Shakespeare’s poems and plays, Preity always had an affection towards arts and literature.

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, in America after dating for a while. In many of her social media posts, she refers to him as ‘Patidev’ and the two are often seen celebrating both Indian and American festivals together. Interestingly, the couple’s anniversary falls on the leap day. Preity Zinta has been one of the top Bollywood stars who is perceived to be loyal to her friends. Her friendship with actors like Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bears testimony to the fact. Much like the macho Khan, Preity has been involved with humanitarian work as well.