Is soap or body wash better for dry skin? Read more!!!

Most skin problems are caused by tests done without knowing the specifics of the skin. Body washes are now preferred instead of skin-friendly soaps. This is because it can soften the skin more than soap.

For dry skin

Bodywash is a liquid soap. It’s just that the pH value is lower than soap. One feature is that it is more suitable for people with dry skin. Decreased natural oiliness of the skin is a problem for people with dry skin. Body wash with moisturizers is good for such people.

Body wash containing vitamin E, aloe vera and olive oil which is good for dry skin. Aromatic oils such as lavender, sandalwood, and lemon help to soothe dry skin and provide a pleasant aroma. The combination of glycerin and honey helps to soften the skin.

For oily skin

Body wash with antibacterial properties is good for oily skin. Body wash is also recommended for sensitive skin that may be prone to allergies.

Bodywash can be made at home