ISL 2021: Hyderabad FC beats Chennaiyin FC

Panaji: Hyderabad FC beats Chennaiyin FC in the first ISL match today. Hyderabad won by an unbeaten two goals.

Fran Sandaza scored the first goal in the 28th minute. Hyderabad’s second goal came in the 82nd minute. The second goal was scored by Joel Chianese. The game took added significance as Hyderabad had been displaced from the top four by NorthEast United while Chennaiyin has been languishing in mid-table with their top-four hopes getting slimmer by the day. Hyderabad with 22 points from 15 matches with this win reached the third position in the row. Chennai is in seventh place.