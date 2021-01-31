“Pakistan supplying weapons and drugs to India” ; Punjab CM demands investigation

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has warned about Pakistan’s evil idea it has been promoting prohibited narcotics and weaponry into India between the farmers’ protest to create a brawl in the boundary state and necessitated an inquiry into the topic. The Punjab chief minister has discovered from the security authorities that more and more illicit drugs and weapons are being driven into India from beyond the border and he feels there’s a mysterious plot behind it that requires to be investigated.

Amarinder Singh asserted that he has been urging the Central government for a long time that “Pakistan is trying to infiltrate”.? He also cautioned the officials stating that Pakistan has sleeper cells that they can initiate and “a disturbed Punjab suits Pakistan’s policy”. “I have a hateful nation on my western border. On the north of us, we have China. These two countries are going to collude. About 20 percent of the Indian army belongs to this area and we can’t allow their morale to go down. I think we should be cautious in our choice of putting out news which should not create a situation where the morale of our troops goes down,” Punjab CM told.

Amarinder Singh stated that Pakistan has been transferring weaponry through drones and is also attempting to create infiltration. There has been an outbreak in “drone delivery” since the farmers’ agitation started and “weapons, money, and heroine” have been arriving in, he added. The Chief Minister said he convened the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in November after the farmers’ disturbance proceeded to Delhi boundaries to convey his anxieties about Pakistan’s efforts to make an agitation.

“I went during to see the Home Minister when everyone started making big news about farmers’ struggle to discuss the issue that has taken place. Since the farmers’ struggle started in October, the number of weaponry that is coming to Punjab (from Pakistan) has increased. It is drones that are bringing it in. That was what was concerning me because those drones that bring weapons are meant for something. They are not sent as a present here. We may capture 30 drones, but there are 20-30 that may get past us, to their objectives,” he said.