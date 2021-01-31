“Union Budget 2021” ; Price of gas cylinders, ATM withdrawals- Know the rules coming into effect from tomorrow

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will manifest the Union Budget on February 1. It will be regarded as a continuation of the series of financial packages that Sitharaman had to declare in the last few months between the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the commencement of the budget session of Parliament on Friday. The budget can view charges decreased on furniture, raw materials, chemicals, and rubber products.

The people will meet some differences in ATM withdrawal and other practices from February 1, on the day finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget. Here is a peek at some of the rules coming into impact from tomorrow:

Price of gas cylinders: The oil marketing companies are supposed to change the cost of the LPG cylinders from Monday. There was no price hike in January. These prices are decided on the first of every month.

PNB to change ATM withdrawal rules: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is transforming its ATM withdrawal laws from February 1. PNB, one of the nation’s largest public sector banks, has stated that it is limiting financial as well as non-financial transactions from non-EMV ATMs from Monday. The bank has determined to fulfill this transition to stop ATM scams.

Resumption of e-catering service: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said in a statement on Friday that it will reopen its e-catering services at 62 stations from February 1. “The company will resume E-catering services at a selected number of stations (62 stations) in first phase w.e.f. 1 February 2021 onwards,” the IRCTC said in the statement.

New Covid-19 SOPs: The government has issued an updated standard operating procedure (SOPs) for Covid-19 behavior which will be valid from February 1. The government has permitted the opening up of a swimming pool for everyone and admitted 100 percent seating capacity in cinema theatres. Till now, it was restricted to a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity. Announcing new guidelines for containment and surveillance, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) also urged the civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with it.

Air India to start new flights; Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express have announced to begin so many new flights from February 1. Air India Express has declared daily flights from Trichchi to Singapore from February 1 to 27th March 2021. There will be more route links like Kuwait to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Trichchi, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kochi.

Many sectors have discussed their wishlist; PM Modi has stated it will possibly a renewal of the series of financial packages offered in previous months. The Budget session, which started on January 29, will close on April 8 with a break from February 15 to March 7.