Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first Mann Ki Baat address of 2021; Major highlights…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first Mann Ki Baat address of 2021 pointed upon the farmers’ protest, India’s vaccination drive among other matters. PM Modi asserted that the Republic Day violence at Red Fort abused the national flag and depressed the nation. This was the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address that came after the disturbance during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day in Delhi when a crowd of farmers attacked the Red Fort and concluded in one death along with numerous injuries.

Major highlights;

11.01 am: PM Modi starts his monthly lecture. This is the first Mann Ki Baat address of 2021.

11.04 am: PM Modi says, “The country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on the 26th January in Delhi. We have to infuse times to come with new hope. Last year, we demonstrated commendable patience & courage. This year too, we have to work hard to attain our resolves”

11.05 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Team India’s feat in Australia and says, “This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team’s hard work and teamwork were inspiring.”

11.08 am: PM Modi talks of Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro appreciating India for sending Covid-19 vaccine doses to Brazil and how he thanked India while referring to Ramayana and naming the vaccines ‘Sanjeevni Booti’.

11.10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi states, “You must have noticed about the vaccination program that India can help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines.”

11.15 am: PM Modi speaks of how he gets to communicate with citizens and learn from them.

11.18 am: PM Modi says, “I call upon all the countrymen and especially our young friends, to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with it & write books about tales of valor during freedom struggle from their areas. Now that India is going to celebrate 75 years of its independence, your writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement.”

11.20 am: PM Narendra Modi says, “A few days back four Indian women pilots commanded a direct flight from San Fransisco in the US to Bengaluru. The flight, covering a distance of over 10,000 km, brought over 225 people to India. Be it any field, the participation of nation’s women is continuously increasing.”

11.25 am: PM Narendra Modi says, “We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens. India has vaccinated 30 lakh, corona warriors, in 15 days.”