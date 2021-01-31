Punjab-Haryana High Court has ruled that pensions should be paid to wives who even kill their husbands….

Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a wife is entitled to a family pension even if her husband is murdered by her. The family pension is allowed by the government to provide a helping hand to the family of a government official when he or she dies. The court also ordered that the family pension be paid even if the wife is involved in a criminal case.

The bizarre order came on a petition filed by Baljeet Kaur, a young woman in jail for killing her husband. In 2008, Baljeet’s husband died accidentally. However, Baljeet was arrested by the police in 2009 after an investigation revealing that it was a murder.

After her imprisonment, the Haryana government stopped giving Baljeet a family pension from 2011. The court has directed the Rajasthan government to pay the full amount to Baljeet within two months. The High Court held that Baljeet was entitled to a pension under the Pension Rule (1972) and that the government was obliged to pay the pension till the woman remarries.