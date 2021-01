Thiruvananthapuram: With more than 30 per cent of the samples tested positive, the health department has called back antigen kits in the state due to quality doubts. The kits from the Alpine Company were called back.

Also Read: COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 5000 range today….

Doubts about the quality of the kit were raised when most of the tested samples were positive. The health department also directed to increase the number of PCR tests.