Rajasthan Municipal Election Live updates ; BJP leading in 434 wards

Rajasthan; The Congress remains to be ahead of the BJP in Municipal Election Results 2021. So far, drifts are out for about 1200 of 3035 wards. The BJP is leading in 402 wards and the Congress 450. Independents are heading in 281 wards. Earlier this week, elections were carried out in 80 municipalities, 9 municipal councils, and one municipal corporation. For these seats, about 10,000 candidates conflicted. The election commission had notified that 76.52 percent of voter attendance was registered and about 22.84 lakh voters applied their right in local body ballots.

The polling was carried under the surveillance of 37 observers. The commission has delivered extensive security arrangements and a close watch is being maintained at the strong rooms where EVMs have been held. The districts where voting was taken included Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur.

Read more; Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first Mann Ki Baat address of 2021; Major highlights…

The BJP is now leading in 434 wards while Congress is at the peak with a lead on 478. Independents are leading in approximately 300 wards. The NCP too is ahead in nearly 50 seats. The BSP and CPIM are leading on one seat each. Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP is leading on 12 seats.